Police called to Massachusetts Starbucks for dispute over 2 cents

DEDHAM, Mass. — An early morning run to a Massachusetts Starbucks began with a coffee order but ended with police being called after a customer claimed a worker wouldn’t give him two cents in change.

An officer responded to a Starbucks on Route 1/ Providence Highway in Dedham just after 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Dedham chief of police told Boston 25 News.

A customer was angry that he wasn’t given 2¢ back after making a purchase. The argument involved the country’s ending production of pennies in 2025, police say.

Since pennies are no longer being made, many businesses now round up or down when giving change.

Police say the customer was told to reach out to Starbucks Corporate.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Starbucks for comment regarding the incident and for clarity on their policy on giving pennies back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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