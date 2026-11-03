Teen indicted in connection with deadly South Station stabbing

BOSTON — A teen arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at South Station in Boston back in August has been indicted by a grand jury.

18-year-old Marico Levy of Aubrey, Texas, turned himself in at a Texas police station last week.

Levy is charged in the Aug. 12 stabbing death of 29-year-old Latavius Owens of Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said Levy and Owens were involved in an altercation on an escalator leading to an exit from South Station before the confrontation turned violent.

Officers responded to the scene on Atlantic Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found Owens suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Owens was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Levy will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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