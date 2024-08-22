Teen helps uncover Level 3 sex offender’s whereabouts in South Shore town

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate residents can thank a teenage girl for uncovering the whereabouts of a Level 3 sex offender, after she rebuffed his offer to give her a ride on Tuesday evening.

Police said that teen was out jogging on Ferry Street in Marshfield, just across the water from the Humarock section of Scituate, when Edmund LaChance -- also known by the alias Edmund Chance -- offered that ride. After she declined, he continued to follow her in his car -- until she ran.

LaChance was apprehended, arrested and arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hingham -- but not for a sex crime.

After the teen reported the encounter to police, LaChance was located and questioned. He had not committed, at that point, an arrestable offense.

Only later did Scituate Police discover he was a sex offender who allegedly failed to update his address. That’s when a warrant was issued.

LaChance is a twice-convicted rapist -- those judgments coming down in 1991 and 2001.

He had no last known address, as he was listed on the state’s Sex Offender Registry as homeless.

Neighbors say he moved into 23 Hawthorne Ave. a few weeks ago. Neighbors told Boston 25 News that LaChance seemed out of place in the community which is made up of a mix of retirees, families and, in summer months, vacationers.

“Just on this street alone, there are a number of teenage girls who summer here and spend a lot of time here,” one neighbor said.

“It’s very disturbing,” said another. “And I’m glad that young girl was smart enough to do what she did.”

“I live right in the area, so it is scary,” said one mother. “There’s a lot of young girls that are riding their bicycles and walking in the evening.”

Level 3 sex offenders are considered dangerous to the public because of the likelihood they’ll re-offend. Massachusetts law requires Level 3 offenders, if in homeless shelters, to check in with local police every 30 days.

In Hingham District Court, a judge ordered LaChance held on $250,000 bail.

