Man dies following daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a deadly daytime shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to Boston Police, the shooting occurred on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. in the area of 107 Munroe Street.

An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

In a late afternoon press conference, officials confirmed the man succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives were called to the sprawling scene, which includes area of Horatio Harris Park.

No further information was immediately available.

Boston Police confirm victim has life threatening injuries after shooting in area of Horatio Harris Park in Roxbury. Suspect(s) fled scene #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/fGZ7nTPXdc — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) May 13, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

