Boston school bus driver involved in deadly accident placed on leave

BOSTON — On Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu confirmed that the school bus driver, who police say hit and killed a five-year-old boy in Hyde Park two weeks ago,, is on leave.

“They are not working right now. This driver was immediately placed on leave, and there some processes underway right now,” Wu told reporters after an unrelated, scheduled event.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating the April 28th incident.

Lens Arthur Joseph had just gotten off the bus and was just feet away from his home when he was hit, investigators said.

The Boston Police Department and the district attorney’s office have not identified the driver nor said whether they’ll pursue charges.

When asked for an update on the investigation, Mayor Wu said it was ongoing but offered few details.

“I’ll defer to Boston police on the investigation and how that is unfolding; it is not completed yet,” Wu said.

Members of the Boston City Council have called for safety improvements in the area following the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

