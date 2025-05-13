Boston Celtics

Celtics announce superstar Jayson Tatum underwent successful Achilles surgery

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is assisted off court after being injured against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City.
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday superstar forward Jayson Tatum underwent successful surgery following an injury late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Team officials say Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon and the surgery was a success.

There is currently no timetable for his return, but the team says he is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

