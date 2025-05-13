Celtics announce superstar Jayson Tatum underwent successful Achilles surgery

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday superstar forward Jayson Tatum underwent successful surgery following an injury late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.

Team officials say Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon and the surgery was a success.

There is currently no timetable for his return, but the team says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/TTXziFtMQB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

