Bentley student dies after accidentally falling from balcony during senior class trip to Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A Bentley University senior has died in a tragic accident during a class trip to the Bahamas.

The University confirmed in a statement to Boston 25 that Gaurav Jaisingh passed away Sunday night in a ‘tragic accident’ during an annual senior class trip in the Bahamas.

On Sunday, May 11th, around 10 p.m., Nassau police responded to Paradise Island for reports that someone had fallen from an upper-level balcony.

The victim, later identified as Jaisingh, was inside his hotel room with other roommates. He was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries en route.

According to Bentley, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony.

“This is an enormous tragedy for our community,” the University said.

Bentley will be providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

