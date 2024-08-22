Level 3 sex offender accused of following teen girl out jogging in Marshfield, police say

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Level 3 sex offender on Tuesday allegedly approached and then followed a teenage girl out jogging in Marshfield until she ran away, police said.

Edmund D. LaChance, 53, with a last known address of 23 Hawthorne St. in Scituate, was convicted in 2001 of rape and indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, and also convicted in 1991 of rape, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Database.

Scituate Police have issued a warrant for LaChance’s arrest for failing to register when moving as required by law for a Level 3 sex offender, according to Marshfield Police.

At around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Marshfield Police received a call regarding a suspicious man driving in the Humarock area of Marshfield.

The driver pulled up to a teenage girl out jogging and offered her a ride, police said. When she declined, he followed her until she ran away.

Marshfield Police found the vehicle and driver, later identified as LaChance, on the Scituate side of Humarock area, police said.

LaChance was last seen driving a Black Lincoln Zephyr with Massachusetts Registration Plate 4NWY15, police said.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or LaChance is urged to call police immediately.

“We also wish to thank the brave young woman who contacted us to report this,” police said in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

