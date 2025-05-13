Mass. police chief accused of throwing family member against wall in domestic violence incident

DEDHAM, Mass. — Lincoln Police Chief Sean Kennedy is accused in a violent assault during which he allegedly “threw” a family member against a kitchen wall over the weekend, court documents show.

Kennedy, 53, of Westwood, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest at his home on Saturday.

Kennedy is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dedham District Court on Monday.

The family member was later treated at a local emergency room for a facial laceration and eye injuries, which “had become black and blue” and required “2-3 stitches” above the eye, police wrote in their report.

Kennedy, who was released after posting $1,500 bail on Sunday, was arraigned on the charges on Monday.

Conditions for his release are that Kennedy stay away from and have no contact with the victim. Kennedy was allowed to return to his home with Westwood Police to gather his personal items.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 26, with Kennedy’s presence waived, according to the court.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston Attorney Martin F. Kane II, who is representing Kennedy, for comment.

On Saturday at approximately 6 p.m., the victim and a friend went to the Westwood Police station to report a domestic assault and battery that had happened hours earlier.

Westwood Fire was requested due to a facial laceration on the victim’s left side, Westwood Police Officer Paul Messina wrote in his report.

The victim “was visibly upset and at times reluctant to describe the events leading up to the assault,” Messina wrote.

The victim told police that Kennedy became violent during an argument. He allegedly “threw” the victim into a wall in the kitchen and “this was not the first time he had been physical” in that manner, the victim told police.

The victim told police that Kennedy is a police chief “and became increasingly reluctant to provide additional details of the assault.”

Westwood Fire encouraged the victim to receive further treatment at a local hospital. Later, at the hospital, police spoke again with the victim, who recounted the events leading up to the alleged assault.

Kennedy and the victim had plans to watch a Celtics game. Around 3 p.m., they began to argue and Kennedy, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, became violent, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police after being thrown by Kennedy against a kitchen wall, the victim hit the wall and fell to the floor. Kennedy then allegedly “took off” from the home.

The victim, who also discussed past alleged assaults involving Kennedy, told police that “today’s injuries were worse than anything in the past,” Messina wrote in his report.

The victim “felt guilty for reporting the incident and wanted to ‘make this all go away,’ often times through tears,” Messina wrote.

Kennedy has been placed on administrative leave from his job as police chief in Lincoln following his arrest, Lincoln Town Administrator Timothy Higgins said this week.

“The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave,” Higgins wrote in a statement on Monday.

The town will conduct its own internal review of the matter, Higgins said.

The Select Board voted Monday night to appoint Lincoln Police Lt. Jon Wentworth as acting police chief.

Kennedy earned $184,457 in his police job in 2023, according to an online public employee database.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

