Teen girl hospitalized after being hit by car while crossing street in Brockton

A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Brockton, police say.

The teen was hit by a car while crossing Grove Street near Lawrence Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Brockton police said.

The midsized sedan was traveling east on Lawrence Street and was turning onto Grove Street when the collision occurred.

The girl was transported to South Shore Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police say the driver was cited and may face charges pending the investigation.

