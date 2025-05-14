John O’Keefe’s niece, MSP scientist testify in the retrial of Karen Read

DEDHAM, Mass. — Camera streaming in the retrial of Karen Read was turned off for about an hour on Wednesday as John O’Keefe’s niece, a minor, took the stand.

She was one of several witnesses today, including a State Police sergeant and a scientist.

Maureen Hartnett from the MSP crime lab is on the stand. She said she analyzed KR's Lexus on 2/1 at the Canton Police station



HB: did anything stand out to you. When you first looked at the back of that Lexus?

MH: I noticed there was some damage to the rear passenger area of… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 14, 2025

State Police scientist Maureen Harnett says she analyzed O’Keefe’s clothing and Karen Read’s Lexus SUV.

“I noted numerous red brown signs on the clothing, as well as dirt and debris,” Harnett said.

Defense attorney Robert Alessi told the jury the Lexus traveled 60 miles in bad weather before Harnett analyzed it at the Canton Police station.

Alessi asked how the glass did not fall off.

“It wasn’t glued,” Alessi questioned. “It wasn’t stapled?”

“No,” Harnett said.

Testimony of JOK's niece is complete and media restrictions lifted. The prosecution did not call the nephew this time.



Niece testified that KR and JOK's relationship deteriorated after New Years Aruba trip



“I remember hearing him (JOK) say the relationship was good but it… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) May 14, 2025

The camera in the court room was ordered off when John O’Keefe’s teenaged niece took the stand.

She described being woken up by Karen Read less than two hours before O’Keefe was found in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road.

She said in part:

“The defendant came into my room...she told me my uncle never came home.”

“She was very, like, frantic.”

“The defendant was asking what could have happened and asking, ‘Could I have done something?’”

Read had no comment leaving court, only that she was feeling better after falling ill on Tuesday.

