‘Conduct that should be vilified’: US Attorney condemns local attempts to obstruct ICE operations

BOSTON — U.S. Attorney Leah Foley on Wednesday decried local attempts to obstruct ICE operations, following reported assaults on law enforcement officers in a Worcester neighborhood last week.

“The interference with ICE operations around Massachusetts has been disturbing, to say the least,” Foley said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“This conduct poses significant public and officer safety risks. It is conduct that should be vilified rather than glorified,” Foley said.

“I will not stand idly by if any public official, public safety officer, organization or private citizen acts in a manner that criminally obstructs or impedes ICE operations,” Foley said.

Foley’s comments came days after two people, a juvenile and a Worcester School Committee candidate, were arrested after chaos erupted and police officers were assaulted on Eureka Terrace in Worcester when federal agents detained Brazilian national Rosane Ferreira de Oliveira, 40.

Ferreira de Oliveira is in the country illegally and faces previous criminal assault charges, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News.

Worcester police arrested Ferreira de Oliveira back on Feb. 1 on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant woman, ICE officials said.

Worcester Police said officers responded to Eureka Terrace around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after learning of 25 people reportedly surrounding a federal agent.

Cell phone video taken outside in the Worcester neighborhood showing ICE agents detaining Ferreira de Oliveira, and a crowd of people surrounding the officers, has garnered national attention.

Worcester police officers and federal agents ”were threatened, abused and even assaulted on scene,“ Worcester Police Patrol Officers’ Union Local 911 President Thomas Duffy said in a statement released Friday night.

Also Friday, the police union called for an ethics investigation into City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, accusing the local councilor of using her elected position to incite aggression towards police officers.

“Regardless of political opinions or views, city officials should never condone the assault of an officer and flat-out disregard to the point of violent opposition, the authority of police to maintain safety and public order,” Duffy said Friday night.

Haxhiaj’s office said Monday that she will not comment at this time.

Earlier Friday, during a press conference with other councilors, Haxhiaj said: “The message for ICE is: Get out of our city.”

Foley, the U.S. Attorney, said Wednesday that her office “along with our federal partners, will investigate any violations of federal law and pursue charges that are warranted by such activity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

