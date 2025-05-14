Dracut man sentenced to prison after being charged with animal cruelty

DRACUT, Mass. — A Dracut man is facing 2 1/2 years in prison after being charged with animal cruelty, police say.

Anthony Segnini, 36, was convicted of animal cruelty.

According to police, on December 11, 2023, Dracut officers were dispatched to a residence on Sunset Road for reports of possible animal cruelty.

A resident returned home from work to find her 8-pound Yorkshire Terrier, Seamus, unresponsive. Blood and feces were among the things found in the room where the dog was found. The resident then took her dog to Wignall Animal Hospital, where it was later pronounced dead.

Dracut police launched a subsequent investigation, which then led to a necropsy to be performed on the dog. This led to the reveal of numerous injuries that the dog had, including a brain hemorrhage, numerous bone fractures, and a collapsed lung.

The investigation had determined that Segnini, the owner of the dog’s roommate, had hurt the dog.

Segnini was indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury in September and was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Oct. 24.

Then, on May 6, Segnini pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Segnini was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, with 9 months of that sentence to be served and the balance suspended for two years.

He was also ordered not to possess any animals, drugs, or weapons while on probation. He is also set to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations, to have no contact with the victim in this case, to complete an anger management program, and to complete an animal cruelty program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group