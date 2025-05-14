Governor Healey announces Executive Branch hiring freeze amid economic uncertainty

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey announced Wednesday that a hiring freeze will be implemented across the Executive Branch in response to growing economic uncertainty and a tightening budget outlook for Fiscal Year 2026.

The hiring freeze, which will take effect May 27, is a proactive measure by the Healey-Driscoll Administration aimed at managing state spending ahead of the new fiscal year.

“The people of Massachusetts expect us to protect and maximize their tax dollars, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Governor Healey. “Tariffs and funding cuts from Washington are causing so much economic damage and instability. We are taking this step to prepare for more uncertain economic times, protect taxpayer dollars, and move our state forward while ensuring funding will be available for the vital services people need,” Healey added.

The hiring controls will apply to all Executive Branch agencies and departments. During the freeze, no new employees may be hired, and there will be no formal waiver process.

“Challenging fiscal times require tough choices at all levels of government. I know this firsthand from my time as a mayor and now Lieutenant Governor,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It’s also important to be prepared when you see clouds gathering. Our administration deeply appreciates the work our public employees perform on a daily basis, and while we don’t take this step lightly, we believe it’s necessary to ensure we can all continue that critical work moving forward.”

According to the administration, hiring restrictions are just one of several tools being deployed to preserve state investments in essential services and safety net programs.

The administration plans to reassess the policy once the FY26 General Appropriations Act is signed and implementation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

