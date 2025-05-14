Nine-year-old dog looking for new home after being surrendered due to medical costs

DEDHAM, Mass. — Meet Pebbles, a nine-year-old dog looking for a new home.

Pebbles was surrendered to The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) this past week, after a veterinary exam revealed gastrointestinal inflammation, an ear infection, skin infection and irritation due to allergies.

She is an older dog, and arthritis was also diagnosed in her knees and hips.

The gastrointestinal and chronic ear and skin issues have been treated and resolved, and Pebbles is now ready to find her new home.

This type of surrender is becoming more commonplace, ARL say. A recent report by PetSmart Charities and Gallup shows seven out of 10 pet owners have forgone veterinary care due to financial constraints, a clear sign that pet owners across the country are struggling with the increasing costs of care.

For more information on Pebbles, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

