BOSTON — A registered sex offender in Massachusetts is among convicted child sexual predators, who are in the country illegally, arrested by federal officers in several states on Monday, ICE officials said Wednesday.

Carlos Araujo of Leominster, an Uruguayan national, is among four men arrested Monday in Massachusetts, California, New York and Texas, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a statement. Two of the men were convicted of sex crimes against children, a third is charged with child rape, and a fourth is charged with statutory rape.

Araujo remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Araujo’s conviction stems from an indecent assault and battery on a 7-year-old child in Leominster, federal authorities said.

It was immediately unclear Wednesday where federal officers arrested Araujo on Monday. Boston 25 has reached out to ICE for additional information.

“ICE has a long history of protecting children and other vulnerable members of our society,” ICE acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “These sexual predators have no place in our communities — and our officers and agents will continue to take them off the streets so they can’t hurt people who can’t protect themselves.”

Registered sex offender in Mass. among child sex predators arrested nationwide, ICE says Left: ICE arrested Carlos Ubence Cortez-Lopez in California May 12 following his convictions for possession of child sexual abuse material and unlawful sexual intercourse with a child. | Center: ICE arrested Dublas Perez Salazar May 12 in New York. Perez was charged with statutory rape and convicted of DUI May 16, 2022. | Right: ICE arrested Filemon Martinez-Medina May 12. He has pending charges for statutory rape. (ICE)

ICE officials said the department’s officers arrested three other men on Monday. They are:

Carlos Ubence Cortez-Lopez, a Guatemalan national, was arrested at the California Rehabilitation Center, a state prison in Norco, California. Cortez was sentenced to two years in prison for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and an additional two years for possessing child or youth pornography. Cortez tried to illegally enter the U.S. on March 23, 2021 and April 22, 2021.

Dublas Perez Salazar, 31, a Guatemalan national, was arrested in Airmont, New York. He was arrested by the Ramapo Police Department in Suffern and charged with child rape. He was convicted of driving under the influence of liquor May 16, 2022.

Filemon Martinez-Medina, 34, a Mexican national, was arrested at the Texas State Prison in Huntsville, Texas, which honored an ICE immigration detainer lodged Oct. 14, 2011. Martinez entered the U.S. as a legal permanent resident through El Paso. He was subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison by the 64th District Court Swisher County, Texas, for aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old child. An immigration judge ordered Martinez removed from the U.S. on April 27, 2015.

All of the men remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Cortez-Lopez and Perez Salazar subsequently entered the U.S. at an unknown location, on an unknown date, without inspection or parole by a U.S. immigration official, Lyons said.

Aruajo entered the United States on March 29, 1997, in Boston as a lawful permanent resident, officials said.

Lyons said his office will continue to investigate and arrest those who violate U.S. immigration law “including dangerous criminal aliens who pose public safety and national security threats.”

“Through extensive collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have arrested a record number of illegal aliens since January 20, and we’re not finished yet,” said Lyons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

