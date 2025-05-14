Salem double murders spotlight’s city’s homeless population

SALEM, Mass. — 30-year-old Jay Blodget is facing two counts of murder.

Authorities say the victims, 41-year-old Andrew Guempel of Arizona and 42-year-old Jonathan Thompson of Oregon, were beaten and stabbed to death, their bodies found buried in dirt.

Shortly before the murders, Blodget was facing charges for allegedly breaking into a trailer on the other side of Highland Avenue so he could move in.

The gruesome case shines a light on the homeless population in Salem.

“If those people were in a shelter, we have an overflow shelter. In the overflow shelter, this may not have happened; they may have been safer,” Salem City Councilor Jeff Cohen told me.

He is one of several city councilors struggling to help.

“When I walk by an unhoused person, I asked them how they’re doing. I don’t see them as a nuisance or litter. I’d love for them to get into a better place: have they had a meal that day?” Cohen said.

The scene of the double murder, the homeless encampment, is mostly hidden, sitting in the woods overlooking a busy Walmart.

But in touristy downtown, the homeless are not hidden at all, they are in plain sight.

Nearby, there are shelters and services, and they are busy.

“We do have a lot of homeless residents, coming to Salem because we do have services and we do have a more compassionate way of dealing with this,” City Councilor Andy Varela told me.

Councilor Andy Varela tells me that Salem is struggling to balance the needs of the homeless with the needs of housed residents, but it is an important priority.

“We are trying to do the best we can to make sure we are doing this in the most compassionate way,” Varela said.

Back to the scene of the crime, Jay Blodget is held without bail and is due back in court at the end of the month.

