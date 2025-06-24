Teen to face judge after trooper critically injured in hit-and-run crash at Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — A teenager arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash at Revere Beach that left a state police lieutenant critically injured on Monday is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Akram Elmoukhtari, 18, of Revere, is slated to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges including assault and battery with a motorcycle and receiving stolen property, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Revere Beach Boulevard in front of the Revere Barracks shortly before 5 p.m. found a trooper who had been struck by a motorcycle and thrown about 45 feet, Massachusetts State Police said.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen before the crash and that Elmoukhtari had fled the scene on foot. The trooper was also said to be outside of his cruiser when he was struck.

“It was sensory overload. This guy was running like his pants were on fire,” witness Harry Shekhel recalled.

Witness Juan Melendez said that the motorcycle was popping a wheelie and that he could see it flying through the air.

Gov. Maura Healey said she was “deeply saddened” by the news of the crash.

“My thoughts are with the injured trooper, his family, and the entire Department during this difficult time. I wish him strength and healing in the days ahead,” Healey said. “This incident is another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. I am grateful for their continued bravery and service.”

This incident marks the second incident this month involving a trooper struck while in the roadway. On June 10, a trooper was hit while conducting a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

