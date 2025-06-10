Mass. State Police trooper seriously injured in traffic stop crash involving hit-and-run driver

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver.

Around 2:20 a.m., a trooper was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck by a vehicle on I-90 West near exit 51 in Chicopee.

The operator did not remain on scene.

State Police responded to the scene, closed all westbound lanes, and transported the injured trooper to Baystate Medical Center, which is a level 1 trauma center.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at 413-505-5993.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

