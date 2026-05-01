Mass. gas prices: Cost of fuel jumps again overnight, could reach record highs this summer

NORWOOD, Mass. — AAA reports the cost of a gallon of gas jumped nearly 10 cents overnight, adding to a sharp rise drivers have seen over the past week.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.39, up nearly 30 cents in just one week, AAA said.

In Massachusetts, drivers are paying an average of $4.23 a gallon on Friday. That’s up from $4.15 yesterday — an increase of 8 cents — and up nearly 40 cents from a month ago, when prices averaged $3.84.

Due to the ongoing war in Iran, AAA says oil prices have surged to about $100 a barrel, pushing gas prices to their highest level in four years, not seen since July 2022.

The travel group warns elevated gas prices could stick around for several months due to a tightening global supply.

“We’ve got an ongoing supply crunch that is getting worse and worse around the globe,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA. “We’re exporting a lot of product too, so all the levers are moving in the direction that’s going to keep gas prices elevated.”

Schieldrop said prices could continue to climb if oil prices remain under pressure.

AAA said the highest gas prices in the country are currently on the West Coast and in the Great Lakes regions. California is seeing an average price of about $6 a gallon.

Boston 25 News is monitoring gas prices and their impact on drivers across Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group