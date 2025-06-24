Two suspects in custody following hit-and-run motorcycle crash that seriously injured MSP trooper

REVERE, Mass. — Two suspects are in custody, accused of striking and seriously injuring a Massachusetts State Police Trooper while fleeing on a stolen motorcycle Monday afternoon.

The identities of the two suspects has not been released and it’s unclear what charges they will face.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 220 Revere Beach Boulevard near the MSP barracks.

State Police say the trooper, who was standing outside his cruiser at the time, was propelled 45 feet as a result of the crash.

The trooper was transported to a Boston Hospital where his condition is listed as critical, according to officials.

Mass State Police confirms trooper in critical condition after being hit by motorcycle on Revere Beach Boulevard, propelled 45 feet in front of Revere Barracks. Motorcycle rider took off on foot & remains at large. MSP believes motorcycle stolen #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/XMY0DLbSa1 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 24, 2025

Police say the motorcycle was stolen.

The roadway was shutdown State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

