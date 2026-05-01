2 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle wreck that left I-95 in Canton covered in fertilizer

CANTON, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Friday morning left Interstate 95 in Canton covered in fertilizer, officials said.

Two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 25 just before 6:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said both occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to Boston Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

One of the trucks involved in the crash spilled fertilizer, causing a “large debris field,” according to state police.

Only the left lane was getting by the crash, and drivers were urged to avoid the area because closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, MassDOT said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This all happened as a second crash involving a tractor-trailer spilled fuel on I-95 north in Westwood, leaving one person seriously injured.

Our traffic reporter, Catherine Parrotta, is providing live updates on Boston 25 Morning News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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