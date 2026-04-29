Teen charged with setting fire to Haverhill mill building pleads not guilty

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A teen charged with setting fire to a Haverhill mill building pleaded not guilty this afternoon.

18-year-old Isabella Sargent was arrested and charged with arson of a structure and conspiracy to commit arson.

The fire happened early on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked for hours to bring the blaze under control and prevent flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Officials on scene they’d have to be on call all week to make sure the building would not catch fire again.

A seven-alarm fire destroyed the building at 14 Stevens Street back in 2015, and several teenagers were arrested and charged.

There were no reported injuries in this fire, but police say the mill suffered “significant structural damage.”

Haverhill mill building fire

Sargent was released on conditions of a 24-hour GPS home lockdown, with a mental health evaluation.

She’ll be back in court for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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