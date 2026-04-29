‘Too touchy’: Former employee at Quincy autism center accused of sexually assaulting a child

QUINCY, Mass. — A former employee at a Quincy autism center is facing serious charges after a parent told Boston 25 their son was sexually assaulted back in March.

Joshua Drenth is accused of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Court records say the incident happened back on March 31 at a Bierman Autism Center and alleges that Drenth engaged in what investigators describe as inappropriate physical contact with a child, adding that staff members raised concern about Drenth’s behavior in the past, describing it as “too touchy.”

The incident was later reviewed through surveillance video, but Marie tells Boston 25 she wasn’t notified of what happened to her son until April 7.

“A video clip was presented to me where my son was being sexually assaulted, he was being groped by the individual that was arraigned today. Fondled, the individual had him on his lap, doing gestures that were inappropriate. I saw in the little bit that I could stomach him trying to get away as if he was being hurt,” Marie tells Boston 25 News.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Drenth’s behalf on Wednesday.

Drenth had nothing to say to our Boston 25 crews. Drenth was released but is required to surrender his passport, stay away from the center, and is not allowed to volunteer or work with children or individuals with disabilities.

Bierman Autism Centers tells Boston 25 News, “As soon as we were made aware of the alleged activities involving Joshua Drenth, we immediately terminated his employment. We contacted the families whose child interacted with him in our Quincy Center and fully cooperated with authorities.”

Drenth is due back in court on June 22.

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