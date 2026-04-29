Teenage girl arrested in connection with fire that tore through Haverhill mill building

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a massive fire that tore through an abandoned mill building in Haverhill early Tuesday morning, authorities announced Wednesday.

Isabella Sargent, 18, of Haverhill, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Haverhill District Court on charges of arson of a structure and conspiracy to commit arson, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to the mill at 14 Stevens Street around 2:45 a.m. encountered flames shooting from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters worked for hours to bring the blaze under control and prevent flames from spreading to nearby structures.

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There were no reported injuries in the fire, but police say the mill suffered “significant structural damage.”

The building itself carries more than a century of history—some sections date back to the late 1800s. It’s also no stranger to disaster because in 2015, the mill caught fire in a massive blaze that led to the arrest of four teenagers.

The mill had been vacant and boarded up since the previous fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fire, including whether additional people may be involved, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Haverhill Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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