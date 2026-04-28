Large fire breaks out at abandoned mill in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A large fire erupted overnight at an abandoned mill in Haverhill.

According to the fire chief, a call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a passerby who spotted the flames at the Stevens Street Mill.

The building itself carries more than a century of history—some sections date back to the late 1800s.

It’s also no stranger to disaster. In 2015, the mill caught fire in a massive blaze that led to the arrest of four teenagers.

After that incident, the department created detailed plans in case the mill ever burned again, and those preparations are now being put to the test.

The chief says crews will likely remain on-site for days to fully extinguish the fire due to how deep the fire is inside the building.

The mill has been vacant and boarded up since the previous fire, and officials say no one was inside when this latest blaze broke out.

Haverhill Schools have been notified and are aware that bus routes might be charges due to road closures.

There are no injuries to report, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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