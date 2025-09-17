Teen accused in Cape Cod school shooting plot released on bail

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old man accused of plotting a school shooting on Cape Cod was released from custody on Wednesday after posting $2,500 bail.

A judge presiding over a Tuesday dangerousness hearing ruled that Ian Fotheringham, of Falmouth, could be released on the conditions that he be placed under house arrest, wear an ankle monitor, and continue mental health treatment.

After Fotheringham was bailed out, Boston 25’s Ryan Breslin asked him if he was really planning a shooting. Fotheringham ignored the request for comment as he walked out of court with a family member.

Ian Fotheringham walks free after posting bail

The decision to allow Fotheringham’s release sparked outrage among parents and community members, many of whom say they no longer feel safe sending their children to school.

An investigation was launched earlier this month when Falmouth police officers responded to reports of suspicious walking in the woods near the Teaticket Elementary School campus.

Fotheringham’s attorney claims that the teen was at home with his mother when the suspicious person sighting was initially reported.

Officers found Fotheringham with photos of the infamous Columbine High School shooting on his phone, and a search of his home also revealed a large 3D printer capable of producing firearms, according to authorities.

Ian Fotheringham

Prosecutors have alleged that Fotheringham “wanted to shoot up a school.” He was arrested and arraigned last week on a charge of threatening the use of a deadly weapon in a public building.

Dozens of parents voiced their concerns over Fotheringham’s release at a school committee meeting on Tuesday night, demanding stronger safety measures. Some said they plan to keep their children home from school until they feel confident in the safety of the school.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do or where he’s going to go,” said Dianna Wilson, a concerned parent. “We’re left with the decision of whether to send our children to school, knowing their lives could be at risk.”

“We need more of a presence,” added Amanda McGonigle. “Police at all schools, out of an abundance of caution.”

Ian Fotheringham

As parents walked out of the school committee meeting, they yelled, “Shame on you!”

In response, the Falmouth Superintendent’s Office announced that for the next two weeks, detail officers will be stationed at each elementary school, and school resource Officers will remain on site.

Fotheringham is permitted to leave his home only for legal or medical reasons. A separate motion must be filed before he can return to school.

Fotheringham’s family declined to comment as they left court on Tuesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group