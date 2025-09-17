Outrage on Cape Cod after judge rules teen accused in school shooting plot can be released

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A judge on Tuesday ruled that an 18-year-old man accused of plotting a school shooting on Cape Cod can be released from custody on $2,500 bail on Wednesday.

The decision to allow the release of Ian Fotheringham, of Falmouth, sparked outrage among parents and community members, many of whom say they no longer feel safe sending their children to school.

An investigation was launched earlier this month when Falmouth police officers responded to reports of suspicious walking in the woods near the Teaticket Elementary School campus.

Officers found Fotheringham with photos of the infamous Columbine High School shooting on his phone, and a search of his home also revealed a large 3D printer capable of producing firearms, according to authorities.

Prosecutors have alleged that Fotheringham “wanted to shoot up a school.” He is facing a charge of threatening the use of a deadly weapon in a public building.

Dozens of parents voiced their concerns over Fotheringham’s release at a school committee meeting on Tuesday night, demanding stronger safety measures. Some said they plan to keep their children home from school until they feel confident in the safety of the school.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do or where he’s going to go,” said Dianna Wilson, a concerned parent. “We’re left with the decision of whether to send our children to school, knowing their lives could be at risk.”

“We need more of a presence,” added Amanda McGonigle. “Police at all schools, out of an abundance of caution.”

As parents walked out of the school committee meeting, they yelled, “Shame on you!”

In response, the Falmouth Superintendent’s Office announced that for the next two weeks, detail officers will be stationed at each elementary school, and school resource Officers will remain on site.

Upon release, Fotheringham will be placed under house arrest, wear an ankle monitor, and continue mental health treatment.

Fotheringham is permitted to leave his home only for legal or medical reasons. A separate motion must be filed before he can return to school.

Fotheringham’s family declined to comment as they left court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

