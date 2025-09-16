Judge sets $2,500 bail for Falmouth teen who allegedly made threats to carry out school shooting

A Falmouth teen accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting faced a judge for a dangerousness hearing at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday. Now, a judge has set a bail of $2,500 and the 18-year-old will be released with conditions.

A judge ruled that Fotheringham’s conditions are the following:

The 18-year-old can post bail and remain on house arrest while continuing mental health treatment.

Fotheringham is allowed to leave his home for legal and medical purposes.

Returning to class is subject to a further motion

Police responded to Falmouth school campus after reports of someone acting suspiciously last week, that’s where they say they found 18-year-old Ian Fotheringham.

Authorities say they found photos of the Columbine High School shooting back in 1999 on his phone. It’s unclear which school in Falmouth officers questioned and talked with teen about.

Ian’s attorney made deliberations and said the 18-year-old was at home bonding with his sick mother when that was initially reported.

“Ian was at the school so I don’t believe for a second that he couldn’t have got there and that he was at home with his mother. No, I don’t believe that. He was there,” one parent tells Boston 25 News.

Investigators say a search of the teen’s home uncovered a large 3d printer, they say can create a gun.

Parents say it’s not Ian’s first-time making threats. Parents tell Boston 25 News they are calling on Falmouth’s School Superintendent for answers on safety.

Fotheringham is due back in court on Oct. 6.

