Fantastic Friday!

ZIP TRIP FRIDAY

It’s a refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s and lower humidity. The weather is looking great for our Zip Trip in Holliston, grab a sweatshirt for the start of it though as it will feel a bit cooler! Plan on lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s, dew points in the 50s will make it feel nice and comfortable.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

This will be the second weekend in a row with spectacular weather! Temperatures will be in the low 60s early, highs will be seasonable in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay lower, making it feel pleasant for any outdoor plans.

NEXT WEEK

An area of low pressure off shore will approach southern New England on Monday. Clouds will thicken up at times with the chance for some showers. It won’t be as warm either with highs in the upper 70s. Another approaching front will keep the risk for rain each afternoon next week, but it won’t be a washout.

