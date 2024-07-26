Massachusetts grocery store chains close delis for cleaning after Boar’s Head recall

QUINCY, Mass. — Some grocery stores in Massachusetts temporarily closed their delis for cleaning on Friday after Boar’s Head announced a recall of more than 200,000 pounds of meat linked to a listeria outbreak.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for various ready-to-eat meats and liverwurst because the products may be tainted with the listeria bacteria.

In response to the recall, Quincy-based grocery chain Stop & Shop confirmed that delis in stores across the state were “in the process of removing all impacted products from sale.”

In a statement, Stop & Shop said, “In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in-store, we are also in the process of discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and doing a deep cleaning of the deli. As always, ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority.”

Springfield-based Big Y also confirmed that they also temporarily closed their delis at stores in Massachusetts to destroy all potentially impacted products, deep clean, and sanitize the departments.

“We have stopped shipment into our stores on any products of concern at this time,” John Fraro, senior director of fresh foods at Big Y, said in a statement. “We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution for our customers’ safety. To make sure we are breaking the supply chain, we will also be disposing of all products that may have come in contact with the affected products.”

Consumers are being told not to eat the following recalled products and to throw them away or return to the place of purchase:

Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst: All sell-by dates

Boar’s Head Virginia Ham: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Italian Cappy Ham: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Extra Hot Italian Cappy Ham: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Pork & Beef Bologna: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Beef Salami: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Garlic Bologna: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Beef Bologna: 8/10/24

Boar’s Head Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon: 8/10/24

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. As soon as a Listeria adulteration was confirmed in our Strassburger Brand Liverwurst, we immediately and voluntarily recalled the product,” Boar’s Head said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we also decided to voluntarily recall additional products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst product.

Listeria can cause listeriosis which has symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. There are also gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea.

Since late May, 34 people have been sickened across 13 states, including Massachusetts. Two people died — in Illinois and New Jersey.

