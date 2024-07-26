‘My jaw was on the floor’: Video shows angry turkey attacking Boston woman’s car

BOSTON — It’s a case of Angry Birds: A Boston woman said a turkey attacked her black convertible, and it was all caught on camera.

A viral video captured a wild turkey pecking at its reflection, not in a mirror, but the side of Alicia Mastroianni’s black car.

“Oh my gosh it was just so beat up,” Mastroinanni, who lives in the city’s Brighton section, said of her scratched-up Audi convertible.

Mastroinanni said she has been living off of Cummings Street for nearly a year with no previous encounters with wildlife in the neighborhood, but when she woke up in the early afternoon of July 15 before a night shift at Boston Children’s Hospital, she walked out to her car and found a note.

“I get in and I start reading it and I’m like, ‘Oh I guess my car was attacked by a turkey,’” Mastroianni explained.

In disbelief, Mastroianni said she got out of her car to assess the damage.

Turkey attack

“The entire side of my car is scratched to the 9′s like so scratched,” Mastroianni explained. “I walked around to the other side and it was scratched. I think my jaw was just on the floor.”

Mastroianni said she then called her neighbor who wrote the note and captured the attack on video.

“The running joke in my family right now is I lived in like a rural farm town in Maryland like my entire life and we have all sorts of animals like deer foxes the occasional turkey or peacock,” Mastroinanni said. “I was preparing to move into this big city and making a list of all the things I should be prepared for. I can tell you honestly that a turkey attacking my car was not on the list.”

Boston 25 interviewed Mastroianni via Zoom because she’s currently home in Maryland visiting family and getting her car fixed.

“After the sheer shock of it all happening I put in a claim online and actually parked car animal violence was an option,” she said.

Mastroianni said she posted the video on social media and it’s gone viral with millions of views and now all she can do is laugh about her luck.

“We think what happened is it saw its reflection in the car and started attacking itself,” Mastroianni said.

She said from now on she plans on taking more precautions like buying a cover for her car or parking it at a friend’s house.

