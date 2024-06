Fourth of July 2024: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Massachusetts

Mass. — Summer has officially arrived in the Bay State, which means Firework Season has too.

The 4th of July is less than a month away and many communities around Massachusetts have already announced when they’ll be holding their annual fireworks displays.

Because Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year, communities are holding their shows on several different days of the week.

Here’s the most recent list of the professional fireworks displays in Massachusetts this summer. And remember, leave it to the professionals.

City/town Date Time Location Rain Date (If Needed) Foxboro 6/08/24 9:00 PM Practice field behind Gillette stadium N/A Worcester 6/14/2024 9:00 PM Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. N/A Ludlow 6/15/2024 9:00 PM Whitney Field – 167 Howard St. 6/16/2024 Norfolk 6/15/2024 8:45 PM Freeman Kennedy School – 70 Broadman St. 6/16/2024 Quincy 6/15/2024 9:00 PM Pageant Field Boat Landing – Vietnam Veterans Dr. 6/16/2024 Reading 6/15/2024 9:00 PM Reading Memorial H.S. baseball field – 62 Oakland Rd. 9/07/2024 Rockland 6/15/2024 9:15 PM Bicentennial Field – Lower Reed St. 6/16/2024 Worcester 6/21/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Florence 6/22/2024 9:30 PM Look Memorial Park – 300 North Main St. 06/23/2024 Hamilton 6/22/2024 9:15 PM Patton Park – Bay Rd. 6/23/2024 Hanover 6/22/2024 9:15 PM Ballfields behind Center School – 65 Silver St. 6/23/2024 Milton 6/22/2024 10:00 PM Governor Hutchinson’s Field – Adams St. 6/23/2024 Monson 6/22/2024 9:15 PM Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St. 6/23/2024 Plainville 6/22/2024 9:00 PM Plainville Field of Dreams – 80 School St. 6/23/2024 Warren 6/22/2024 9:00 PM 284 Old West Brookefield Rd. 6/23/2024 Brockton 6/26/2024 9:00 PM Campanelli Stadium – 1 Feinberg Way N/A Dracut 6/27/2024 9:15 PM Veteran’s Memorial Park – 80 Broadway Rd. 7/18/2024 Somerville 6/27/2024 9:45 PM Trum Field – Franey Rd. 6/28/2024 Auburn 6/28/2024 9:30 PM Pappas Recreation Complex – 203 Pakachoag St 6/29/2024 Framingham 6/28/2024 9:30 PM 2 mini barges on Farm Pond – 100 Dudley Rd. N/A Mashpee 6/28/2024 8:45 PM Mashpee High School – 500 Old Barnstable Rd. 6/29/2024 Worcester 6/28/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. N/A Worcester 6/28/2024 9:30 PM Athletic field – 170 Belmont St. 6/29/2024 Chicopee 6/29/2024 Dusk Szot Park – 927 Sgt. Tracy Dr. 6/30/2024 Easthampton 6/29/2024 9:00 PM 95 Park Hill Road 6/30/2024 Gardner 6/29/2024 9:15 PM Kendall Pond Road W. 6/30/2024 Halifax 6/29/2024 9:00 PM Halifax Athletic Fields – 470 Plymouth St. 6/30/2024 Sandwich 6/29/2024 10:00 PM Baseball Field – Morse Rd. N/A Westfield 6/29/2024 9:15 PM South Middle School Field – 30 W. Silver St. N/A Wilmington 6/29/2024 9:00 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. Barge off Rock Harbor Beach Canton 6/30/2024 9:15 PM Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd. N/A Everett 6/30/2024 Dusk Glendale Park – 100 Elm St. 7/14/2024 Waltham 6/30/2024 9:00 PM Barge in Charles River – 211 Moody St. 7/01/2024 Wilmington 6/30/2024 9:30 PM Wilmington H.S. Field – 159 Church St. 7/01/2024 Worcester 6/30/2024 9:15 PM Golf Course – East Mountain St. 7/14/2024 Haverhill 7/01/2024 9:15 PM Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave. 7/02/2024 Chatham 7/02/2024 Dusk Veteran’s Field – 150 Depot Rd. N/A Cohasset 7/02/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Sandy Beach 7/06/2024 Foxborough 7/02/2024 9:00 PM Parking lot – Two Patriot Place N/A Orleans 7/02/2024 9:00 PM Barge off Rock Harbor Beach 7/07/2024 Stoughton 7/02/2024 9:00 PM 232 Pearl St. 7/07/2024 Tewksbury 7/02/2024 9:30 PM 286 Livingston St. N/A Andover 7/03/2024 9:20 PM Andover H.S. – 80 Shawsheen Rd. N/A East Longmeadow 7/03/2024 9:30 PM 180 Maple St. N/A Fitchburg 7/03/2024 10:00 PM 83 Hazel St. 7/07/2024 Foxborough 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Parking lot 51 – Two Patriot Place N/A Freetown 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Assonet Burial Ground – South Main St. 7/13/2024 Lynn 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd. 7/05/2024 Manchester 7/03/2024 9:15 PM Barge 300 yds off Signing Beach – Beach St. 7/05/2024 Mashpee 7/03/2024 9:15 PM 130 Willowbend Drive 7/12/2024 Randolph 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Randolph HS baseball field – 70 Memorial Pkwy. 7/05/2024 Rutland 7/03/2024 9:20 PM Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd. 7/05/2024 Sharon 7/03/2024 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St. 7/07/2024 South Deerfield 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Open field @ Tree House Brewing – 1 Community Place 7/06/2024 South Hadley 7/03/2024 9:30 PM 100 Mosier St. 7/05/2024 Webster 7/03/2024 9:00 PM Memorial Beach on Thompson Rd. 7/06/2024 Weymouth 7/03/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Wessagussett Beach–Wessagussett Rd. N/A Agawam 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Beverly 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Barge 800’ off West Beach – 121 West St. 7/05/2024 Boston 7/04/2024 10:30 PM 5 barges in Charles River 7/05/2024 Bridgewater 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Legion Field – 200 South St. 7/05/2024 Chatham 7/04/2024 9:15 PM 3 Barges off Wequassett Inn 7/05/2024 Fall River 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Barge in Taunton River – 1338 Davol St. 7/05/2024 Lowell 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Pedestrian Walkway – Aiken Street 7/05/2024 Marblehead 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial Street Wharf 7/05/2024 Mashpee 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd. 7/05/2024 Nahant 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd. 7/07/2024 Nantucket 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Barge off Jetties Beach 7/05/2024 New Bedford 7/04/2024 9:00 PM 7 Fish Island 7/12/2024 Newton 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Albemarle Field – 250 Albemarle Rd. 7/05/2024 Pittsfield 7/04/2024 9:30 PM Pittsfield Cemetery – 203 Wahconah St. N/A Pittsfield 7/04/2024 9:15 PM Wahconah and Campbell Streets 7/05/2024 Plymouth 7/04/2024 9:30 PM 3 Barges in Plymouth Harbor – Town Wharf 7/05/2024 Provincetown 7/04/2024 9:00 PM MacMillian Pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf 7/05/2024 Salem 7/04/2024 9:00 PM Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St. 8/10/2024 Worcester 7/04/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Agawam 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Lexington 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Lexington HS Baseball field – Worthen Rd. N/A Middleborough 7/05/2024 10:00 PM Battis Field/Pierce Playground – Jackson St. N/A Milford 7/05/2024 9:30 PM Clark Island 7/06/2024 Osterville 7/05/2024 9:30 PM 2 Barges in Tims Cove – Cove Lane 7/06/2024 Worcester 7/05/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Agawam 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Six Flags – 1623 Main St. N/A Greenfield 7/06/2024 9:35 PM Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd. 7/07/2024 Marion 7/06/2024 9:15 PM Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St. 7/07/2024 Methuen 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Exit 4 off-ramp of MA-Route 213 – Pleasant Valley St. 7/13/2024 North Andover 7/06/2024 9:30 PM Hayes Stadium – 495 Main St. 7/07/2024 Uxbridge 7/06/2024 9:00 PM 62 Capron St. 7/07/2024 Oakham 7/07/2024 9:30 PM Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd. 7/13/2024 Brockton 7/12/2024 9:00 PM Campanelli Stadium – 1 Feinberg Way N/A Worcester 7/12/2024 Post-game Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. N/A Worcester 7/12/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Worcester 7/19/2024 Post-game Fitton Football Stadium – Fitton Ave. N/A Northbridge 7/20/2024 9:00 PM Lasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave. 7/21/2024 Brockton 7/26/2024 9:00 PM Campanelli Stadium – 1 Feinberg Way N/A Bellingham 8/10/2024 9:00 PM 60 Blackstone St. 8/11/2024 Danvers 8/11/2024 9:00 PM Danvers High School – 60 Cabot Rd. 8/18/2024 Worcester 8/16/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Taunton 8/22/2024 8:10 PM Hopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St. 8/29/2024 Brockton 8/23/2024 9:00 PM Campanelli Stadium – 1 Feinberg Way N/A Lawrence 8/30/2024 1:00 and 6:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Worcester 8/30/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD Lawrence 8/31/2024 7:00 to 8:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Lawrence 9/01/2024 9:00 PM Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St. N/A Worcester 9/13/2024 Post-game of WooSox game Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St. TBD





