Massachusetts city named among best places in America for families to live

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city has been named among the 50 best places in America for families to live in 2024.

In assembling its “50 Best Places to Live for Families 2024″ ranking, Fortune says it analyzed more than 2,000 cities and reviewed nearly 200 data categories across five main themes including education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

“This ranking focused on the best places for families, many of whom are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents,” Fortune said of its methodology. “As the retirement dream is unraveling for many older adults who don’t want to leave the workforce or can’t afford to, finding a place to live that provides a strong job market has never been more critical.”

The cities and towns that made Fortune’s list are described as ones “where multigenerational families can thrive.”

Somerville cracked the top 15 on the list, checking in at No. 11. Other New England cities were recognized as well:

10. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

17. South Portland, Maine

29. South Burlington, Vermont

32. Stamford, Connecticut

47. Providence, Rhode Island

Silver Spring, Maryland, was named the very best city for families to live.

For more on Fortune’s ranking, click here.

