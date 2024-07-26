Attorneys waiting on DNA is case of Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children

BROCKTON, Mass. — The case against Lindsey Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her kids before attempting to take her own life returned to court on Friday.

Clancy, 33, is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

A lawyer for the commonwealth told the judge that they are still waiting on DNA test results. She says the crime lab has indicated testing for this case it is in the queue that is relatively long.

The commonwealth says they have talked to the lab about whether getting this case set up for trial would be helpful in moving the queue along.

“The court recalls that there was the swap that was done to compare testing with regards to DNA that was recovered from the residence,” said Amanda Fowle, Assistant District Attorney.

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Clancys attorney Kevin Reddington has maintained that Clancy, whom he called a “troubled soul,” had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. First responders located Clancy’s three children in the basement, unconscious, and with obvious signs of severe trauma.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death to Cora and Dawson was asphyxia, and the cause of death to Callan was complications of asphyxia.

After the alleged murders, Reddington said that his client suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed.

Clancy was not in the courtroom on Friday and her appearance was also waived for her new court date on September 27 where the status of DNA evidence will be discussed.

