Suspects in Everett bank robbery face judge, serious charges

MALDEN, Mass. — Two suspects accused of robbing roughly $4,000 in cash from an Everett bank appeared in court Wednesday on serious charges.

Jody Claudio, 49, of Melrose, and Christian Campagna, 22, of Medford, faced charges including armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the alleged bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors claimed Claudio handed Campagna her belongings outside the Eastern Bank on Broadway before the masked woman walked inside.

Prosecutors outlined eyewitness testimony from workers, reading, “She was able to see a coworker of hers shaking with money in her hand, and giving the money over to the suspect... The suspect then ran out of the bank, and the coworker indicated to the witness they had been robbed.”

Prosecutors claimed witnesses near the bank spotted Claudio and Campagna running away, looking over their shoulders.

Police reportedly rushed to the scene and combed through surveillance to locate the suspects.

The two were positively identified by witnesses after being arrested only a few blocks from the bank Tuesday.

In the suspects’ track, the state claimed police found a grey sweatshirt believed to be worn by Claudio during the robbery.

Prosecutors said the items included “The BB gun in which the teller indicated was flashed at her, while the suspect requested that she hand over money to them while at the counter.”

Police also said they found a note believed to be handed by Claudio to the teller.

It read, “I only want 50’s, 20’s, and 100’s. No loose bills.”

Court documents claimed Claudio ditched roughly half of her $4,000 in cash while fleeing the bank.

It also showed that police reportedly recognized Campagna from prior B&E and larceny incidents in Everett.

Police found about $2,000 on Claudio before she was interviewed.

Her attorney spoke to Boston 25 after the arraignment.

“There was money found on her, that’s all we’re going to say at this point,” said Attorney Paul Mahoney. “I can’t speak about what transpired in the bank. There will be video surveillance and all that. Once we get our head around that, I can make a comment, but not now.”

He claimed Claudio denies brandishing a weapon during the alleged robbery.

The two will appear in court again for a dangerousness hearing on May 7th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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