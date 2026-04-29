Police identify men arrested in connection with Everett bank robbery

EVERETT, Mass. — Police on Wednesday identified two men accused of a bank robbery in Everett.

Jody Claudio, 49, and Christian Campagna, 22, both of Medford, were arrested a short distance away from the bank they are accused of robbing on Tuesday, police said.

On Tuesday, around 4:30 p.m., Everett Police responded to the Eastern Bank at Broadway and Ferry streets for an armed robbery.

One of the suspects entered the bank, handed a note to the teller, and displayed a firearm, police said.

The suspects then ran away on foot. Police stopped the men on Gledhill Avenue.

The suspects were placed in custody and transported to the station for booking. Officers recovered a firearm, a machete, clothing that matched the robbery suspects, and cash that was stolen from Eastern Bank.

Police said it does not appear that Claudio and Campagna had any connection to two other bank robberies that occurred in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Claudio and Campagna are slated to be arraigned on Wednesday in Malden District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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