Local DCF worker charged with raping Boston mother

QUINCY, Mass. — A former Massachusetts worker with the Department of Children and Families has been charged with raping the mother of a family he was supposed to be assisting.

Richard Magrath, 31, of Quincy, was arrested on Tuesday, April 28 and charged with two counts of rape, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Magrath allegedly visited the home of a Boston woman around 7:00 p.m. to discuss services for her two children with special needs.

Magrath allegedly touched her arm in a way that made her uncomfortable.

He allegedly returned around two hours later and raped the mother.

Before leaving, Magrath allegedly told the mother he would see her at their next scheduled visit.

Magrath has worked as a social worker since 2025, according to the DA’s office.

“Needless to say, this set of facts represents an extraordinary abuse of power and access. In addition to harming the victim, this man harmed the many DCF workers who provide essential services day in and day out to people throughout Massachusetts,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

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