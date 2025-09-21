Man charged with murder in deadly New Hampshire country club shooting

NASHUA, NH — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Hunter Nadeau, 23, is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare with a handgun at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua on Saturday night.

Authorities say there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

Nadeau also shot and wounded two other adults. Their conditions have not been released.

Initial police reports indicated that two suspects had fled the scene. However, after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators confirmed that there was only one shooter.

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi spoke with local resident Tyler Holmes, who had just arrived home with his wife and two-year-old son when they heard gunfire nearby.

“We could hear gunshots from our house,” Holmes said. “I heard quite a few at first. Didn’t hear any for a while, then heard a few more. It was mostly the ambulances and sirens I heard.”

Nashua Mayor James Donchess called the incident a tragedy for the community.

“In a community like ours, this is a big tragedy that there would be such an incident,” Mayor Donchess said. “Thinking about the families that were affected, and for us, it’s sad that it happened in our community.”

Nadeau has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, with additional charges likely, according to the Attorney General’s Office, in connection with the other shooting victims.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Ninth Circuit Court in Nashua.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

