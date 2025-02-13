Suspect arraigned in Roxbury deadly hit-and-run crash: ‘How can you be so evil?’

BOSTON — Christopher Baker, a 36-year-old homeless man, is now charged in the January fatal hit and run crash that killed a woman in Roxbury.

The crash happened on January 18.

At about 8:30 p.m., Carlee and Taylor Wilkinson were struck by a stolen Mercedez SUV as they were using a crosswalk to busy Washington Street.

According to a prosecutor, after hitting both women, and dragging Taylor, the driver got out of the SUV looked at the victims, yelled at Carlee, got back in the SUV and ran over Taylor a second time.

“The suspect motor vehicle then accelerates over Taylor Wilkinson causing further injury and leaves the scene towards Mass Ave,” ADA Lynn Feighenbaum told the court.

“How can you be so evil? So heartless that you end up doing that saying to the person injured and going back and leaving? How can anyone be that heartless?” Carlee Wilkinson said outside Roxbury District Court.

Authorities say the Mercedez was stolen days before the crash. It was found at a nearby Whole Foods.

A latent fingerprint helped lead police to Christopher Baker.

“I’m happy they found him. I’m heartbroken this has happened, at least right now we can get some justice for Taylor because she didn’t deserve this,” Carlee said.

Christopher Baker is held on $150,000 bail.

He is due back in court in March.

