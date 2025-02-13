Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Fisher College student in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A 36-year-old man who is homeless has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Fisher College student Taylor Wilkinson last month, police said Wednesday night.

Christopher Baker was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant on Belvidere Street without incident, police said.

Baker will be formally charged in Roxbury District Court on Thursday, police said. He faces the charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene causing personal injury and death.

Wilkinson died and a second woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury on Jan. 18 while out with her sister, according to a GoFundMe page set up following her death.

Taylor Wilkinson

Last month, her family and friends vowed to find the driver responsible for hitting Wilkinson and then leaving the scene.

“Our hearts are shattered, but in the face of this devastating loss, we are determined to honor Taylor’s memory and fight for justice,” the post read. “The person responsible for this tragic act—a driver who fled the scene without regard for the life they ended—must be held accountable.”

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, Boston Police responded to 1829 Washington St. in Roxbury for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, Wilkinson, 20, with life-threatening injuries and a 23-year-old woman with minor injuries. Both women were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where Wilkinson was later pronounced dead.

20-year-old killed following a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury, police searching for vehicle

Police described the vehicle as a 2021–2023, dark-colored Mercedes SUV. The vehicle had damage to its front end and front light and was missing its right-side mirror.

News of Wilkinson’s death stunned the community, Fisher College President Steve Rich earlier said in a statement to the school community.

Wilkinson graduated from the BPS-Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers in June 2023, and she joined the Fisher College community in the fall of the same year, Rich said.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her,” Rich said.

She was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in fashion merchandising, the college president said.

“She was a bright and valued presence in our college. Her absence will be especially felt by her twin sister,” Rich said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

