Surveillance video shows moments former Fall River mayor was attacked

FALL RIVER, Mass. — New surveillance video shows the moments the former Fall River mayor was attacked on Monday evening.

Will Flanagan was stabbed on Monday night outside an apartment complex near the Cosmopolitan Dispensary, where Flanagan is the CEO.

In the video, you can see a man spring up behind Flanagan, stab him multiple times. Flanagan drops to the ground and the person runs away.

Flanagan remains in serious condition.

31-year-old Corree Gonzales, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and is due again in court on Wednesday.

“This gentleman needs some help. And I don’t mean in and out, in and out,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. “He needs to have some long-term support and care,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan."

Flanagan underwent surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and is expected to recover.

Gonzales appeared in court Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

