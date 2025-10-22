Man accused of stabbing former Fall River mayor to appear in court

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The man accused of brutally attacking the former mayor of Fall River will return to court on Wednesday.

31-year-old Corree Gonzales, was arrested in connection with the stabbing of former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan, who is in serious condition after the attack.

The incident occurred Monday night outside an apartment complex near the Cosmopolitan Dispensary, where Flanagan is the CEO.

“This gentleman needs some help. And I don’t mean in and out, in and out,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan. “He needs to have some long-term support and care,” said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan."

Flanagan underwent surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and is expected to recover.

Gonzales appeared in court Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Authorities reported that Gonzales was arrested on Hartwell Street around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

During his arrest, Gonzales allegedly assaulted officers and faces four counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Gonzales is expected to undergo a mental health competency test on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

