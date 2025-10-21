Former mayor of Mass. city seriously injured in stabbing near his cannabis dispensary

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan is in serious condition after he was stabbed near a city marijuana dispensary, where he is currently the CEO, authorities said.

Emergency crews transported Flanagan to the hospital for treatment after he was stabbed on Hartwell Street around 5 p.m.

The Herald News reported that Flanagan suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014. He later became the CEO of Cosmopolitan Dispensary at 82 Hartwell Street, not far from where the stabbing happened.

About seven hours before the stabbing, Flanagan posted a video on social media showing himself singing in the rain while promoting the dispensary.

Current Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan expressed thoughts and prayers for Flanagan and his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends. The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case,” Coogan said. “We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation.”

Chief Furtado added, “Our patrol officers and detectives responded swiftly and are working diligently to identify and apprehend who is responsible for this senseless act of violence. We will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served. I want to thank the Mayor’s Office for their continued support as we move forward with this investigation.”

Police are actively working to identify a suspect and have not released further details about the investigation.

