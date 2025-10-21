Person of interest arrested in connection with stabbing of former Fall River mayor

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A person of interest is in custody in connection with the stabbing of the Former Fall River mayor.

Former Mayor Flanagan is in serious condition after he was stabbed near a city marijuana dispensary, where he is currently the CEO, authorities said.

Emergency crews transported Flanagan to the hospital for treatment after he was stabbed on Hartwell Street around 5 p.m.

The Herald News reported that Flanagan suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The name of the person arrested has not been released, and police say he will be arraigned on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank all of the detectives and officers who worked tirelessly into the early hours of the morning to collect evidence, review camera footage, and obtain witness statements, all of which led to the swift apprehension of the suspect,” Fall River police said.

Flanagan served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Current Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan expressed thoughts and prayers for Flanagan and his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends. The full support of the Mayor’s Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case,” Coogan said. “We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation.”

An investigation remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

