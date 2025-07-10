Weather Alert: Torrential rain, flood concerns for morning commute

TORRENTIAL RAIN

A Weather Alert will last all morning for localized flooding. Torrential rain is expected during the morning commute, almost certainly slowing down your drive into work. Some towns will see 2-4″ rainfall, possibly more in one or two spots. Street, stream, and low-lying flooding will occur in those towns, if not flash flooding. Be especially careful for flooding in underpasses. Never drive into a flooded roadway.

The afternoon will gradually dry out from west to east. That will leave the Cape and Islands soggy and foggy most of the day. Temperatures will sit in the upper 60s and lower 70s all day.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

We hope to see you Friday morning at our next Zip Trip in Quincy. It will be mostly cloudy with some early fog, but dry! Sunshine will break through the clouds as the day goes on, warming inland towns back into the lower 80s with beach 70s.

The weekend looks to warm back into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Travelers may see some showers or thunderstorms in western and northern New England, but the local forecast remains dry.

