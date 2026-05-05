NH woman accused of striking man in the head with a metal bar, damaging his vehicle, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of striking a man in the head with a metal bar and damaging his vehicle, police said Tuesday.

Sarah McQuaid, 26, of Nashua, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault – Domestic Violence, Class B Felony, and Criminal Mischief, Class A Misdemeanor, police said in a statement.

McQuaid was held without bail pending her arraignment at the 9th Circuit - District Division - Nashua Court on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, police responded to 130 Kinsley St. for a domestic disturbance.

The victim told officers that McQuaid struck him in the head with a metal bar and then damaged his vehicle. He was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives from the Special Investigation Division are investigating.

Anyone with more information about this incident should contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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