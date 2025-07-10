Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in our area.

This alert is in effect for Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 9 a.m.

Some locations that are likely to experience flash flooding include Boston, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Brookline, Weymouth, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Milton, Stoughton, Attleboro, Dedham, Walpole, and Mansfield, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 7/10 9:00AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/CzJrIV1uE8 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 10, 2025

Flooding will occur this morning. The area highlighted in red is under a FLASH FLOOD WARNING. Never drive into a flooded roadway. Underpasses can be especially dangerous as they flood first. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8hMEmZmkfg — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 10, 2025

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” the NWS warned.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas os possible.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS added. “Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

A flood watch is also in effect for Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties until 4 p.m.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group