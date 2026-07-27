Chief McNamara speaks for first time since Stoughton police leadership dispute

Dozens of people gathered in Stoughton on Sunday to show support for Police Chief Donna McNamara, who says she was forced out of her position by the town manager.

The rally marked McNamara’s first public comments since the dispute became public last week.

“This is an amazing, amazing outpouring of support, and I’m extremely humbled by it and thankful that they would all show up for me,” McNamara said. When asked whether she still wants to serve as chief, she replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

McNamara said she remains committed to the town and its residents.

“I love the town of Stoughton, and I have done that in my professional career and my personal life. I have lived with integrity, and I plan to continue to do that,” she said.

According to McNamara’s attorney, she was told to step down after filing a harassment complaint against Town Manager Tom Calter. Calter has since appointed a new acting police chief.

The leadership change has sparked frustration among many residents, several of whom attended Sunday’s rally to voice their support for McNamara and call for greater transparency from town officials.

“She should absolutely keep her job. There’s no way. He’s just bullying her,” said Stoughton resident Carla McDonnell.

Another resident, Sharon Bailey, said she believes the public deserves an explanation for the decision.

“He’s not saying anything on why it’s happening or what his reasoning is for doing this, and we really want to know. We want answers,” Bailey said.

Community support has extended beyond the rally itself. Resident Jane McGrath said she sold more than 100 T-shirts in support of McNamara.

“She is just an incredible person. Unbelievable,” McGrath said.

McNamara says her family has lived in Stoughton for 200 years, so she has strong roots in this community.

“She was instrumental in bringing out what happened with Sandra Birchmore, and I think that’s what’s happening here. It’s a repercussion of her bringing things to light that didn’t want to come to light,” Bailey said.

When asked whether she plans to pursue legal action, McNamara responded, “All options are open at this time.”

McNamara’s attorney said legal action against the town is now being considered.

Boston 25 contacted the town manager’s office for comment again Sunday evening, but he has not responded yet.

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