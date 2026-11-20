STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara is set to return to work on Monday, according to her attorney.

McNamara was placed on administrative leave in July after an ongoing dispute with the Stoughton Town Manager, Tom Calter.

According to McNamara’s attorney, the lawsuit filed claims that on July 7, a senior member of the police department allegedly reported that McNamara had spoken harshly to him and caused workplace stress.

McNamara’s attorneys claimed no written complaint was provided to her or her legal counsel, and no fact-finding investigation was conducted before Calter allegedly demanded that she resign “with dignity” or face immediate termination.

The police department became embroiled in controversy when former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell was accused of killing Sandra Birchmore.

The Town of Stoughton wrote that it had received the final investigation report from its outside agency, in relation to the allegations reported against her, and found they were unsubstantiated.

In a letter from the Stoughton Select Board, Chair Debra Roberts wrote,

“The Town recognizes the importance of your leadership and the responsibilities associated with your position. We look forward to your prompt return and to your resumption of the duties and responsibilities of your office...”

Boston 25 has reached out to McNamara for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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